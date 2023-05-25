Friday Loo Summer Concert Series returns for 2023 season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Friday Loo Summer Concert Series is returning to Waterloo this year, kicking off Friday, May 26th.
The series will be put on by Main Street Waterloo with one musical act performing once each month. The season kicks off Friday with "Country Night" at Lincoln Park with music from Anthony Koester, plenty of food to enjoy from a variety of food trucks, and guests will be invited to participate in activities like hurling hatchets.
Admission is free.
A full list of this summer's acts can be found here. Anyone wanting to volunteer can also contact Main Street Waterloo.
Friday Loo begins Friday at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo from 5:30-9:30 p.m.