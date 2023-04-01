Free watch party at Carver Hawkeye Arena for national championship game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A free watch party will be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday afternoon. As the Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball team look to bring home their first national championship.
The Hawkeyes take on LSU Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
Fans can park in all lots surrounding the arena with no reserved parking in effect. A clear bag policy will also be in effect.
Fans attending can watch the game from the jumbotron on the east side of the arena. Due to construction access to floor will not be available for fans.
It's the Hawkeyes first ever appearance in the national championship game.