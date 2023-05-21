Four-year-old boy hit by Marshalltown police officer's patrol vehicle

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) - An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy was hit by a Marshalltown police officer's patrol vehicle Saturday night.
It happened May 20, just after 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Woodbury Street and North 12th Avenue in a residential part of town.
According to a press release, Officer David Danielson was driving a police vehicle as part of a routine patrol when the child was hit. He immediately called for medical assistance.
The four-year-old was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his right foot and lower leg. The boy also had various scratches and bruises but the injuries were not considered serious. He has since been treated and released but will return for a follow-up appointment later this week.
Officer Danielson has been with the Marshalltown Police Department for sixteen years and currently works as a uniformed patrol officer.
An investigation is ongoing.