Four stranded kayakers rescued from Upper Iowa River on Saturday

KENDALLVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office and Decorah Fire Department rescued four kayakers from the Upper Iowa River on Saturday.

According to a press release, the report of stranded kayakers was received around noon on Saturday. The report said that two adults and two children were stranded in the river near Kendallville.

The Decorah Fire Department retrieved the kayakers on a small island in the river. No injuries were reported in the rescue.

The kayakers were visiting the area from Homestead and North Liberty.

The Harmony Fire Department and Iowa DNR also assisted in the rescue.

Last week, a Florida woman was rescued from the Upper Iowa River in Decorah after losing her inner tube and clinging on to a fallen tree. Read more on what officials say on tubing safety here.