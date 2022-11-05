Four Marshalltown teens killed after crashing into utility pole

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) - Four Marshalltown teenagers were killed late Friday night. After their car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.
The Marshalltown Police Department says Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopes, 17 were driving in the 1800 block of South 6th Street when they crashed into the pole at 11: 12 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the car was severely damaged and on fire. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Iowa Office State Medical Examiner is taking care of autopsy results for the victims.
Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said this is a great loss for the community.
“Our hearts go out to the Lara and Lopez families. This is a tragedy for our entire community." Tupper said. "We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected. That is the Marshalltown way. Please pray for comfort and peace for all involved.”
A candlelight vigil is being held for the victims and their families at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be held at St. Henry's Church in Marshalltown. Located at 211 West Olive Street.