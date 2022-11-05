Four killed in Marshalltown crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL)- Four people died in a crash in Marshalltown overnight. It happened just before 11:15 in the 1800 block of South Sixth Street.
Marshalltown Police said the car crashed into a utility pole. The car was on fire when first responders arrived on the scene. All four people inside the car died on the scene.
On Saturday afternoon, Marshalltown police identified the four people killed as 13-year-old Adrian Lara, 16-year-old Isacc Laram, 15-year-old Linette Lopez and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez. All are from Marshalltown.
Authorities said the identities have not yet been confirmed scientifically. The Iowa State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies and formally identify the bodies over the next several days.
"Our hearts go out to the Lara and Lopez families. This is a tragedy for our entire community," Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said. "We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected. That is the Marshalltown way. Please pray for comfort and peace for all involved."
The police department said it is working closely with the Marshalltown Community School District to ensure the community has accurate information about the tragic crack.
A candlelight vigil for the crash victims and their families is set to take place on Saturday night. It will be at St. Henry's Church in Marshalltown.