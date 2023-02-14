 Skip to main content
Four children including an infant left injured after Amish buggy crash near Colwell

  • Updated
NEAR COLWELL, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy on 140th St. at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 1998 Chevy truck driven by Jim Whitmarsh was driving east on 140th St. rear-ending an Amish buggy. This caused the buggy passengers to be ejected. 

Iowa State Patrol says an infant female, 2-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were left injured from the crash. 

Authorities also say Lavern Stauffer and Teresa Stauffer were injured. 

Below is a map of the approximate area:

