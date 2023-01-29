Foundation created in honor of victims in Anamosa prison attack offering scholarships

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL)- A foundation created by the families of Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland is offering scholarships in honor of the two victims killed in a 2021 prison attack.
The Lorena Schulte & Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation will offer 12 scholarships of up to $1,00 for eligible students. Scholarships are open to eligible Iowa Department of Corrections employees, Judicial District Department of Correctional Services employees, and institution staff of contracted education facilities and their families.
The foundation's mission is to honor Lorena and Robert's passion and desire to give back to the community.
The foundation will offer scholarships to any eligible staff members or children of staff members of the Iowa Department of Corrections. This includes staff at institutions, community base corrections, and education partners studying nursing, health care, medical or criminal justice-related fields.
The deadline to apply is March 1. You can apply here.
Schulte, a registered nurse, and McFarland, a corrections officer, were murdered during a failed escape attempt by two Anamosa inmates in March 2021.
The foundation is a 501(c)3. Anyone interested in donating to the Foundation can contact them here.