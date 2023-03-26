Fort Dodge police investigating after a dead person is found in a driveway

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Police are asking the public for help after finding an unresponsive man in a neighborhood driveway Saturday.
Investigators were called to the 600 block of 3rd Avenue in Fort Dodge just after 10 yesterday morning. There, they found a dead man in the driveway.
Police say they canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with neighbors for information.
The department is not releasing the victim's name or how he died at this point in time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Dodge police at (515) 573-2323.