Fort Dodge police investigating after a dead person is found in a driveway

Weather Alert

...Slushy and Slick Travel To Develop as Narrow Snow Band Moves Across Central Iowa Sunday Morning... .A narrow band of snow will move across central Iowa Sunday morning. While the precipitation may start as rain in some areas, a changeover to snow is expected. Snow rates will peak around 1 inch per hour and will be able to overcome warm pavement temperatures to allow for slushy and slick roads, particularly untreated and elevated roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts. * WHERE...Parts of central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&