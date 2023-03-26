 Skip to main content
...Slushy and Slick Travel To Develop as Narrow Snow Band Moves
Across Central Iowa Sunday Morning...

.A narrow band of snow will move across central Iowa Sunday
morning. While the precipitation may start as rain in some areas,
a changeover to snow is expected. Snow rates will peak around 1
inch per hour and will be able to overcome warm pavement
temperatures to allow for slushy and slick roads, particularly
untreated and elevated roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with localized higher amounts.

* WHERE...Parts of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Fort Dodge police investigating after a dead person is found in a driveway

INVESTIGATE

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Police are asking the public for help after finding an unresponsive man in a neighborhood driveway Saturday.

Investigators were called to the 600 block of 3rd Avenue in Fort Dodge just after 10 yesterday morning. There, they found a dead man in the driveway.

Police say they canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with neighbors for information.

The department is not releasing the victim's name or how he died at this point in time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Dodge police at (515) 573-2323.

