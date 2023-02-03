Fort Dodge Correctional Facility and Anamosa State Penitentiary wardens to switch

(KWWL) - The Iowa Dept. of Corrections (IDOC) will start making changes on Feb. 17 including switching wardens between the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (FDCF) and Anamosa State Penitentiary (ASP).
ASP Warden Kris Karberg will become warden at FDCF and the FDCF Warden Nick Lamb will become warden at the ASP.
"Warden Karberg and Warden Lamb are two incredible leaders within Iowa’s correctional system and we are lucky to have their expertise and dedication to public safety. As two of our newer wardens within our system, transferring them between these two institutions gives them an opportunity to gain additional experience with a new staff and a new facility. I cannot thank either of them enough for their leadership and eagerness to learn and grow as part of our greater corrections team. I have no doubt they each possess the abilities necessary to effectively balance reliable security within our institutions, while also overseeing effective treatment programs for those under our supervision."- Iowa Dept. of Corrections Beth Skinner
IDOC also announced transition ASP security from medium/maximum security to strictly medium security. Director Beth Skinner attributed the COVID pandemic ending and Iowa's prison population declining. In a partial quote, Beth said "...IDOC has the bed space and resources needed to safely conduct and implement this transition..."
IDOC says a majority of inmates classified as maximum security at ASP will move to the Iowa State Penitentiary. Families and inmates have been notified.