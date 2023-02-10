Former VP Mike Pence to visit Iowa amid case regarding Linn-Mar's transgender policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Cedar Rapids and Minneapolis for separate rallies on Wednesday, February 15.
In Minneapolis, Pence will hold a rally regarding parents' rights. It comes the same day as a federal court in Minnesota is scheduled to hear a case brought by a group representing parents of students in Linn-Mar Community School District.
The Linn-Mar board last year adopted a policy allowing students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school and without the permission of their parents. The group representing the parents is suing to overturn the policy.
After the Minneapolis rally, Pence is scheduled to hold another rally in Cedar Rapids with parents and community members against policies like Linn-Mar's that Advancing American Freedom, a group formed by Pence, says takes away parents' rights.
The rally in Minneapolis will be held at 11:00 a.m. The rally in Cedar Rapids will be held at 3:00 p.m.
