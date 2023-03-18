Former Vice President Mike Pence talks about possible Trump arrest during event in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Former Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Des Moines on Saturday. He came to the Hawkeye state to talk about foreign policy with bastion institute on a panel led by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst.
Pence, Ernst, Congressman Zach Nunn, R-Iowa 3, and Former Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan discussed their thoughts on the Mexican border and possible cyber attacks from China.
"The irony of the Biden administration is sending warnings to state governments is about the threats of Chinese cyber intrusion through tik tok," Hogan said. "Yet they took no action at the federal government."
During the panel, Pence commended Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic and her decision to re-open the State of Iowa before many other states.
Pence also touted his accomplishments as vice president.
"I think one of the enduring lessons of the Trump-Pence administration was how quickly it all could come back," Pence said. "America came roaring back and became a dominant leader of the free world and achieved progress for peace around the world."
Early Saturday morning, Pence's partner in the Oval Office, Former President Donald Trump, posted on his social media platform Truth Social he expects to be arrested next week. He then called on his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back."
New York law enforcement is reportedly preparing for a possible indictment. It is tied to a years-long investigation into Hugh Money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Pence spoke with reporters after the event and shared his thoughts on the former President's social media post and the possibility of Former President Trump facing criminal charges.
"The idea of indicting a former President of the United States is deeply troubling to me as it is to tens of millions of Americans," Pence told reporters. "It appears to be happening in a politically charged environment. In New York, the attorney general and elected officials literally campaigned on a pledge to prosecute the former President."
While Pence said Americans have the right to protest, he urged people to remain calm.
"No one is above the law, and I'm confident President Trump can take care of himself," Pence said. "My focus will continue to be on the issues affecting the American people."
So far, Pence has not thrown his hat in the ring to run for the White House in 2024, but on Saturday, Pence hinted that he might officially announce his presidential campaign in the next few weeks.
He has made several trips to Iowa over the last few months. He will be back in the Hawkeye state for the Johnson County Republicans Reagan Dinner on March 29 in Coralville.