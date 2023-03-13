Former President Trump talks ethanol, education and takes aim at DeSantis in Iowa speech

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- Former President Donald Trump returned to the Hawkeye State on Monday night for the first time since launching his third presidential campaign in November. Trump held an event at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
"We won Iowa twice, and unfortunately, we're going to have to do it again because something happened," Trump said.
Trump took the stage to chants of "USA! USA!" Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduced was in the crowd and introduced him.
On the topic of border security, Trump said if he wins another term, he would massively increase the number of border patrol agents and ice deportation officers.
The Former President talked about the education and expressed support for parents' rights regarding their children's education.
"I'll support the parents' direct election of school principals," he said. "Any principal does not get the job done....the parents should be able to vote to fire them and to select somebody."
He also wants to break up the Federal Department of Education and said he would remove federal funds from schools requiring masks or have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Former President also said he would ban biological men from competing in women's sports and said he would sign an executive order cutting off federal funds from schools that push "critical race theory or transgender insanity."
Trump said he would promptly settle the war between Russia and Ukraine if elected to a new term in the White House.
"I will prevent World War III because I think you're going to have World War III," Trump said.
Trump said he is the best President farmers ever had in the White House.
"I was the most pro-farmer president that has ever been in the White House by far," Trump said. "I was rated that by everybody because I appreciate the farmers. I know how smart they are, how good they are and how hard they work."
Trump tore into Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis during his speech. DeSantis has not announced he is running for President but is widely expected to be. He visited both Davenport and Des Moines on Friday. Trump attacked him for his positions on farm policy, social security and Medicare.
"On Social Security...he wanted the minimum retirement age to be lifted to people that are 70 years old, a substantial increase over what it is right now," Trump said. "That's a big increase and he also voted to severely cut Medicare. I will not be cutting Medicare and I will not be cutting Social Security."
Trump called DeSantis "Ron De-Sanctimonious" and slammed DeSantis for wanting to cut subsidies for agricultural products such as ethanol.
"He strongly opposed ethanol and fought against it at every turn. And he's going to do that again because people that come out early for something, that's where they go, that's what it is," Trump said. "He may do something politically, but he was very, very bad on ethanol."
The Former President vowed to rapidly restore American energy independence and energy dominance, with Iowa ethanol playing a part.
"We won't just increase ethanol production in our country, but we'll export ethanol within exported all over the world," he said. "I will protect the ethanol, and I will go after anyone who wishes to destroy it."
On other issues, Trump said if elected, he would "obliterate the deep state" and fire bureaucrats who have weaponized the justice system. He also said he would direct the justice department to go after what he called "Marxist prosecutors" and make them pay for what he sees as their "illegal race-based enforcement of the law."
"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them, and I will totally obliterate the deep state. I will fire the unelected bureaucrats who have weaponized our justice system," Trump said. "Look at what they've done to our justice system, what they have done to our justice system."
As he campaigns for the 2024 election, Trump is still talking about the 2020 election. He said it was "not a good situation."
"We had a bad election, really bad, and we're in a position now that we have problems, and I don't think we've ever had a more dangerous time for this country and the world," Trump said.
The Former President encouraged Republican Governors to change how their states do elections to only offer same-day voting on election day.
Trump framed the 2024 campaign as "the final battle" and said he wanted to finish what he started.
"We will end woke," Trump said. "We will defend our farmers. We will evict Joe Biden from the White House."
After his speech, in true Iowa retail politics fashion, Trump took questions from the audience and then shook hands with supporters on the rope line.
Trump said he plans to hold more rallies in Iowa in the coming weeks and months. It is a state he won twice, both in 2016 and in 2020. It will be critical for him to win in terms of support, because it is the first major test for Republicans. A win or loss in the Iowa Caucuses will set the tone for the rest of the primary season.