Flushes in Fuel: Cy-Hawk Partnership Exploring Algae to Clean Wastewater

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Hawkeyes and Cyclones may be bitter enemies going into Saturday's big football game. But a Cy-Hawk partnership is aiming to create a cleaner future for everyone by turning what you flush into fuel.
At the Iowa City Wastewater Facility, Superintendent Tim Wilkey doesn't mince words explaining how the process works.
"Well whatever you flush down the toilet comes to the wastewater plant," he said, standing on the edge of a large gurgling tank of sewage. Cleaning all that sewage water enough to safely send it out into the Iowa River is no easy task.
In the typical wastewater treatment process, Wilkey says, massive blowers send compressed air into the tanks, and the blowers require a lot of energy. But now Iowa City is tapping into the energy of Mother Nature by cleaning water with the help of rotating sheets of algae.
"The algae takes up the nitrogen and phosphorus and carbon dioxide, and assimilates that into its cells," said Philip Gates, Development Director for Gross-Wen Technologies, the company behind the technology.It was founded several years ago by two ISU students. Now, the technology is being studied by University of Iowa students as well.
"I've got PhD students working here. I've got undergrads who have been in here doing different things. So, it is a really wonderful partnership for learning, but also for business development here in Iowa" said Craig Just, Associate Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering at the University of Iowa.
After the sewage treatment process, the algae is collected and turned into fertilizer for golf courses and other types of turf, but it could soon be fueling much more than grass.
"One thing we're researching right now is the use of algae to create sustainable aviation fuel. That's the next generation in the use of algae," Gates said.
Gross-Wen Technologies has a partnership with a major petroleum distributor to develop the fuel, according to Gates.
In the meantime, the hope is more communities will soon adopt algae to clean their wastewater. In central Iowa, the town of Slater just shut off all the blowers at its wastewater facility, replacing them with algae instead. Work is also underway to install the algae system at an industrial facility in Washington State, according to the company.