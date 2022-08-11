Five people injured after driver crashes into Family Table Restaurant in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - Multiple 911 calls were reported Thursday morning at 10:10 a.m. after a driver crashed into the south side of the Family Table Restaurant on Mechanic St. Five people were injured in the crash.
Decorah Police identified the driver as 86-year-old Laura Boice who was pulling into a parking spot from Sanford St and failed to stop. Half of her car entered the business causing extensive damage and injuries to five people.
It was determined the injuries to the five people were non-life threatening. Winneshiek County ambulance transported the five victims to an area hospital.
Decorah Fire had to free Boice from her car, but she was left uninjured.