Five people injured after crash into Decorah restaurant; plans to re-open next week

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - Five people were injured Thursday morning after a driver crashed into the Family Table restaurant in Decorah, leaving five people injured. The restaurant has plans to re-open next week.
Decorah Police identified the driver as 86-year-old Laura Boice who was pulling into a parking spot from Sanford St and failed to stop. Half of her car entered the business causing extensive damage and injuries to five people.
It was determined the injuries to the five people were non-life threatening. Winneshiek County ambulance transported the five victims to an area hospital.
Decorah Fire had to free Boice from her car, but she was left uninjured.
In a Facebook post from the restaurant, the owners revealed plans to re-open the restaurant sometime next week.
In the post, the owners reveal that one person broke their ankle and another had to have stitches.