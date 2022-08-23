Fitzgerald hired as police chief of Denver's Regional Mass Transit System

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Former Waterloo Police Chief, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, has been named the police chief of Denver's Regional Mass Transit System.
This announcement comes after Fitzgerald resigned from the Waterloo Police Department last week.
The department is responsible for customer safety and security across eight counties and 40 cities in the Denver Metro region.
“I am a person of integrity, and I care about the people we serve,” Fitzgerald stated to the Regional Mass Transit System, "I set expectations high for interactions with people. It is important to be someone who beats crime and builds legitimacy and trust in the community.”
Fitzgerald also stated he would like to see the department become “the place where police officers from other departments want to serve.”
The RTD's Transit Police division includes chief of police, one deputy chief, one administrative lieutenant, four sergeants, and a team of transit police officers.
Fitzgerald's first day on the job has not been announced yet.