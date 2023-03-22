FIRST Robotics Competition coming to McLeod Center in Cedar Falls this week

(CEDAR FALLS, Iowa) - More than 50 high school teams throughout the Midwest and beyond will soon fill the the University of Northern Iowa's McLeod Center for the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional.
FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Each team will design, build and program their robot to play this year's game.
Competition begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
The FIRST Regional Director for Iowa, Nebraska, Jeff Margrett, joined KWWL on the News at Noon to share more information about the event. You can watch the interview in full, below.