First 2022 case of West Nile virus reported in Iowa

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa Dept. Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday a middle age adult from Buena Vista County contracted West Nile virus. The case was confirmed through a State Hygienic Lab test.
Humans can get infected by the West Nile virus by a mosquito bite. Iowa HHS says in 2021, 6 Iowans had West Nile virus with no deaths.
With Labor Day around the corner, the HHS is reminding Iowans to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile with the following steps:
- Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535
- Read the repellent label and ask your health provider if you have questions
- Be careful using repellent products around children
- Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outside when possible
- Eliminate standing water around the home
RELATED: Black Hawk County sees increased levels of West Nile Virus