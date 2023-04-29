Firefighters rescue two people from house fire in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Firefighters rescued two people trapped on the second floor during a house fire in North Liberty early Saturday morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Rebecca Street.
Once on scene, firefighters found fire outside the home, extending into an attic space. Firefighters found two people trapped on a second-floor outdoor deck and got them out safely through a first-floor patio door.
The flames burned through the roof but did not extend to the adjoining home. Crews got the fire under control at 3:56 a.m.
No people were hurt in the fire. Both residents and two dogs got out safely, but a pet cat is still missing.
Firefighters said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. The total damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.
Firefighters from Iowa City, Coralville, Tiffin and Solon helped extinguish the fire. The North Liberty Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Linn County REC, the Red Cross and the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center also helped with the call.