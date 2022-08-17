Fire crews extinguish residential garage fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Fire Rescue extinguished a residential garage fire Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to the 1900th block of Lilac Ln. at 8:43 p.m. and found fire and heavy black smoke coming from the garage.
Crews were able to make entry and extinguish the fire. Four people were inside the residence at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
The garage has significant fire, smoke, and water damage. However, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.