Final Efforts: How a Jesup family is working with the city to build an inclusive park

JESUP, Iowa. (KWWL) -While many kids look forward to spending a Summer day at the park, for some, it can a bit of a challenge. For kids like ten-year-old Reed Havlik, accessing some of the equipment isn't always easy.
That's because Havlik is diagnosed with a rare disease causing his central nervous system to deteriorate starting when he was just two.
Havlik still has some strength in his arms and likes to play but is largely limited to a wheelchair, making a summertime playdate at the park more complicated.
Then a lightbulb went off during a trip to a splash pad in Hudson.
His parents, Erika and Jesse, decided to lead the charge on building a splash pad, accessible and inclusive to everyone, right at home in Jesup. After discussions between city leaders and the Havliks, the City of Jesup has launched one of their final fundraising efforts to create a splash pad at Liberty Volunteer Park.
The Jesup Splash Pad Campaign now has less than 90 days to raise $20,000 to receive a $77,000 state grant for the project.
Mayor Chris Even said the splash pad project is one that has been easy to get behind.
"With the splash pad everything is ground level, and kids that have accessibility issues basically have the same access," Even said. " they will also be able to have the same play experience, and that was one of the really big things driving this project."
Although the campaign is still raising funds for the final phase, Havlik says she's remaining hopeful.
"We have tried our best to give him every opportunity that we could," Havlik said. "You just never know what tomorrow is going to bring."
The Jesup Splash Pad Campaign has raised enough funds for phase one of the project, which covers the equipment and paving.
Now, the Havlik's say they're just $5,380 away from receiving a state government grant to cover quite a bit of phase two.
However, plans to start construction itself must wait until they reach their total goal of $500,000. However, the Havlik's say they're hoping to break ground by late Spring.
