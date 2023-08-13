Final day of Sweet Corn Festival, looking ahead to 50th anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Sunday was the final day of the 48th annual Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids and it seems like it may be a year for the record books.
Bill Miller, the chair of this year's festival says they've seen very good attendance this year with Saturday setting a record for guests. Despite the festival taking place the last two years at the same time as the Iowa State Fair Miller says he feels the Sweet Corn Festival provides a more cost effective and fun experience for families and kids of all ages to enjoy.
The festival started off with 250 people helping shuck over 18,000 ears of corn in under three hours, which was also a record set by the festival.
Starting back in 1976, the festival is approaching a milestone 50th anniversary in 2025. Something they are already planning for along with next years.
Included in the upcoming plans are bigger attractions that hopefully draws more people into the festival. Along with special logos used, special products handed out, and more surprises that the public will just need to wait and find out what they are.
Proceeds from this year's festival will go to help out the St. Jude Catholic Church along with other area educational and community service efforts.