Field of Dreams site hosts naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa welcomed 26 new citizens July 2nd during a naturalization ceremony.
The ceremony took place at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site.
Gustavo Alfaro was one of the 26 new citizens, and threw the first pitch at the kick off of the 34th Ghost Players season.
Alfaro said this was the perfect place for his American dream to come true.
"It represents my dream now, you know the American dream everybody talks about,” Alfaro said. “That's how it feels right now."
Felip Patanihar Jr. was another new citizen that was recognized at the iconic movie site.
Patanihar said his journey to citizenship was a long time coming.
"I waited for 10 years to come over here and then I had to wait for 5 years to become a U.S. citizen,” Patanihar said.
As for the Ghost Players, they said it was an enjoyable experience welcoming the new citizens at the 34th season kick off.
"I think it's amazing that they are becoming U.S. Citizens and to be able to do it out here and to be celebrated at the Field of Dreams,” said longtime player Dennis Rima.
The ceremony welcomed people from 15 different countries.