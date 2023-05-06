FBI searching for attempted murder suspect in Iowa

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Johnson County Attorney's Office, University of Iowa Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a teenager charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery in Iowa City.
Ali Younes, 19, was arrested after robbing and strangling someone on April 25, 2022. He was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft and subsequently banned from the University of Iowa Campus.
He was later released from jail after a contested bond hearing and the court ordered several conditions to go with his release. Including wearing a GPS tracking ankle monitor, surrendering his passport, and staying with his family on house arrest in O'Brien County pending a trial.
The Johnson County Attorney's Office was notified Saturday that Younes had escaped his family's home after cutting off his ankle monitor and is now on the run. Attempts to find him so far have been unsuccessful and a warrant is now out for his arrest.
If anyone comes into contact with Younes, or knows where he is, you're asked to call 911 immediately and to not approach him.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.