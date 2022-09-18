 Skip to main content
Farley man dies after silage wagon rolled over him

FARLEY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Farley man has died after being in a farming accident Saturday night.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just off of Dyersville East Road and near Wente Electric on Creamery Road at 9:23 p.m. Upon an investigation, they determined a silage wagon had rolled over the top of Austin Gaul, 25. 

Gaul was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Dyersville Police Department, Farley Ambulance, and Epworth Ambulance all assisted at the scene. 