Family of Marion boy killed in Adventureland accident seeking nearly $100 million from state of Iowa

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The family of the 11-year-old Marion boy who died on the Raging River ride at Adventureland is seeking $98 million from the State of Iowa for what they allege was a negligent inspection conducted the day before the deadly accident.
Michael Jaramillo was killed and his older brother David Jaramillo Jr. was critically injured on the ride during their family trip on July 3, 2021. David was hospitalized for nearly a month but has since recovered. The family had gone on the trip to celebrate David's 16th birthday.
"The State of Iowa's negligence is a proximate cause of all the Jaramillo's damages," lawyers for the family wrote in a state appeal board claim form and affidavit filed on Wednesday.
The day the Jaramillos were at the park was the first time the Raging River ride was open in more than a year.
It was closed for most of the 2020 season, except for two weeks, because of computer issues. The original control panel from the 1980s was broken and needed to be fixed. That panel releases the rafts, moves the conveyors during loading and unloading and manages the water pumps.
The day before the Jaramillos rode the ride, on July 2, state inspector Bruno Burriola inspected it and determined it was safe and compliant. According to the family, Burriola's inspection report did not mention those significant modifications to the ride.
Following the accident, the Iowa Division of Labor inspected the ride again on July 6.
Their report, released in November 2021, found that Adventureland violated 17 safety standards on the Raging River ride. These violations included improper repairs and inadequate records documenting the history of repairs and training.
"The Raging River ride would not have been operating on July 3, 2021, in its unsafe condition if any of the seventeen safety violation had been identified and Michael Jaramillo would still be alive," the Jaramillo family's lawyers wrote in the claim. "Additionally, if the proper safety planning and precautions had been required by the State, Adventureland employees and emergency personnel would have been more quickly able to assist the Jaramillo family following the raft overturning."
Within the $95.5 million the Jaramillo family is asking from the state, $12.1 million is for Michael Jaramillo's estate. The rest is for his parents, brother and cousin, who were also injured when the raft flipped over.
The Iowa Division of Labor did not return a request for comment from KWWL as of Friday afternoon.
In June, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park. According to the lawsuit, the Jaramillo family's raft began taking on large amounts of water and hit the bottom of the ride, almost immediately after leaving the loading area. It then "suddenly and violently overturned," trapping Michael and David Jr underwater for anywhere between five and ten minutes.
The other family members and the parents, David Sr. and Sabrina, were able to escape from the overturned raft, but in the process, David Sr. shattered his shoulder. They were unsuccessful as they tried to flip the raft back over and started screaming for help.
However, as they were pleading for help, rides continued to operate, forcing water and rafts down the river. Workers setting up a nearby fireworks display and a woman who jumped off another raft were able to flip the raft and pull the boys from the water.
The lawsuit claims no workers from the ride or anyone from Adventureland came to help the situation until after the boys were out of the water. Both Michael and David Jr.'s faces were blue and purple as bystanders attempted to give CPR.
The lawsuit claims Adventureland did not "properly maintain and repair its attractions, including the Raging River ride." Earlier on July 3, 2021, there were problems with the ride and with the raft the Jaramillos were on. The day the Raging River ride opened, there were several equipment failures, including electrical issues causing the water pumps not to function properly.
It also points out glaring issues in the vantage points of the employees operating the ride, saying that they "can only see the beginning and end of the ride, leaving significant blind spots as the rafts move through the ride."
The lawsuit claims the park has known of these blind spots for years and that the original manufacturer of the ride says that the operator must have a full view of the ride.
The ride has remained closed for the 2022 season.
When a tort claim is filed with the Iowa Department of Management, the Iowa Attorney General's Office reviews and investigates the allegations. They will then recommend whether to pay, deny or dismiss the claim.
That recommendation will then be presented to the State Appeals Board, which includes State Auditor Rob Sand, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and Director of the Iowa Department of Management Michael Bousselot.