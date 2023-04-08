Family and friends hold remembrance walk for fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL) - Sunday marks two years since Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was shot and killed during an armed standoff in Grundy Center.
Saturday morning, his hometown community of Jesup walked together in his honor. Holding the second annual Jim Smith Remembrance Walk outside the Jesup Bible Fellowship where he preached.
Lead pastor Clint Bunting says around 150 people arrived to take part in the walk. Traveling a distance of 4.62 miles. In honor of Sergeant Smith's badge number, 462.
Pastor Bunting says emotions are still raw around the community surrounding Sergeant Snith's untimely death. Plans are in place to create more memorials in his honor in the coming years.
Anyone who wasn't able to take part in Saturday's walk is still encouraged to participate and show their support.
Just walk or run 4.62 miles on your own, post your workout to social media, and caption it with "#462Challenge."