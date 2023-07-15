Fairfax woman escapes home after it catches fire, firefighters call it a total loss

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fairfax home is a total loss after a likely stove fire engulfed it Saturday afternoon.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office along with multiple fire crews Fairfax Fire Department responded to the scene in the 300 block of Burger Lane around 5:30 p.m. with the Linn County Sheriff's Office where they found the home fully engulfed in flames.
85-year-old Janis Maas was the only person inside at the time and she was able to get out of the home safe before firefighters quickly put it out.
The house has been declared a total loss.
Linn County Sheriff Rescue, Cedar Rapids Area Ambulance, and fire departments from Fairfax, Cedar Rapids, Atkins, and Swisher all assisted at the scene.