Fairfax mayor to resign, cites medical issues

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL)- The mayor of Fairfax will step down this week. His resignation is on the agenda for the city council meeting on Tuesday night.
In a handwritten resignation letter, Mayor Bernie Frieden said he experienced a medical incident this past summer that affected him physically and mentally.
"I now have difficulty with walking and balance as well as memory loss," he wrote.
He said he would be attending physical therapy to help him recover, but the earliest he could get an appointment was July 2023.
"Because of this, I feel I must step down as mayor of our community," he wrote.
Frieden expressed his love for the Fairfax community and said he is leaving the job proud of what he has done for the community.
"I love this community. I have loved serving Fairfax for the last 20 years. First as a city council member, then as mayor. I believe Fairfax has progressed in the correct direction, and I am proud to be part of that," he wrote. "Thank you to all the citizens of Fairfax for this opportunity."
Frieden also thanked the city staff, which he called "the finest group of people assembled in any city in the State of Iowa."
"Not only were they great people to work with, each and every one of them knows their jobs and are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to keep our community operating smoothly," he wrote.
The city council can either fill the position by appointing someone or holding a special election.
The Fairfax City Council will meet at 6:00 Tuesday evening at city hall on 80th Street Court.