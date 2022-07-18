Fairbank mayor killed, three injured in Bremer County crash involving student driver

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Fairbank mayor was tragically killed and three others, two of them teens, are injured after an accident involving a driver's education vehicle on Highway 218 near Janesville on Monday morning.
71-year-old Fairbank Mayor Gregory "Mike" Harter was killed in the crash when a 14-year-old student driver from Waterloo driving a Chevy Impala crossed into the northbound lanes around 8:30 a.m.
Iowa State Patrol says the Chevy Impala was from StreetSmarts Driver's Ed.
The ISP crash report says that the 14-year-old driving dropped onto the shoulder of the road, then overcorrected the steering wheel and crossed over to the northbound lanes, hitting a Toyota Highlander driven by 44-year-old Tabetha Gehrke, of Waterloo.
Harter was killed in the crash, and Gehrke, the 14-year-old driver, and another 14-year-old from Waverly were all injured and taken to the hospital.
All four people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and the collision remains under investigation.
Harter had served as Fairbank's mayor since 2018, and was on the city council for two years before that.
A Facebook post from the City of Fairbank said:
"Mike’s love for his family and passion for the community was seen daily and his commitment to the City of Fairbank will always be remembered. He will be dearly missed by city staff, the council, and the community of Fairbank. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s wife, Marla, their children, Andy (Jeni), and Ryan, and their families."