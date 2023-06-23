Fairbank Island Days happening this weekend

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KWWL) - The Fairbank Island Days festivities are underway.
The annual tradition kicked off Thursday night with even more events taking place Friday and Saturday, including inflatables for the kids and live music and a beer garden for the adults.
Rochelle Kane, the Marketing Chairperson for the town's festival, joined us live on the KWWL News at Noon to talk more about what's in store for this weekend. You can watch the full interview below.
For more information you can visit their website or Facebook page.