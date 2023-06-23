Exploring Iowa: The History Behind Sturgis Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Today in Iowa will have a new segment every Friday, called 'Exploring Iowa.'
This segment will focus on the history behind all things Iowa.
With the 47th Sturgis Falls Celebration upon us, we start in Cedar Falls.
The first celebration grew from the 1976 United States Bicentennial Celebration.
The Cedar Falls committee received positive feedback about the event and wanted to continue an annual city-wide celebration for years to come.
The event is named after William Sturgis, who founded the community back in 1845. The committee believed it seemed fitting to honor the man who first settled the community.
Board President Jay Stoddard eventually incorporated the celebration in 1985.
"We're just celebrating what a great community this is and the quality of life even back then," Stoddard said. "People had such a great time at the first celebration, and the event went on."
Each year the celebration has a new theme and the parades are based around the annual theme.
Stoddard said this year the theme is 'The Crown Jewel.'
"AARP on the front page of their magazine said the best place to retire in the United States is Cedar Falls, Iowa," Stoddard said. "They said the crown jewel in Cedar Falls is the Sturgis Falls Celebration, so that's why we picked that for our theme this year."
New this year, Mayor Rob Green will present a key to the city award. This award honors individuals that exemplify Cedar Falls excellence.
"It's wonderful to have folks back in town including NASA Astronaut Raja Chari, and to be able just to celebrate the heritage of our community," Green said.
The city expects ten of thousands of people of at this years Sturgis Falls Celebration.
