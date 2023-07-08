Exploring Iowa: South District Diversity Market set to attract big crowds

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The 3rd annual South District Diversity Market begins June 8th!
More than 50 minority-owned and women-owned businesses will showcase all they have to offer.
The pop-up market started back in 2021 as a way to reflect the strengths of the South District Neighborhood.
The diversity market quickly grew in size by the second season with over 60 vendors in attendance.
Local non-profits are set to join entrepreneurs at this years market.
Executive Director Angie Jordan said the market is a great way to highlight the community.
"There is a lot of opportunity to not only shop and have fun, but to learn and engage in a safe space on the south side," Jordan said.
The South District Diversity Market eventually has sparked the idea for a year-round indoor market.
As of this year, the Pepperwood Plaza welcomed South District Market.
The space accommodates multiple food and retail vendors.
Early Bird Café Owner Rachel Scott said this opportunity has allowed her business to grow.
"It's given me the opportunity to network with more people and show people that you can grow," Scott said. " You don't have to give up, just focus on your businesses and you can grow into a space in three years."
This years South District Diversity Market will take place every Saturday until August 19th.