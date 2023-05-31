Experts emphasize water safety following several suspected drownings in Eastern Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Local water safety experts are urging swimmers and boaters to pay close attention to safety after recent instances of suspected drownings in Eastern Iowa.
According to the CDC, an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings happen each year in the United States. That is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
George Wyth Park Manager Lori Eberhard said three people drowned at the park in recent years. Eberhard said unfortunately some of those drownings could've been prevented.
"We really don't want to see anyone else go through this, that's why we require certain items when people go out on the water," Eberhard said.
The park requires every boat to have a throw cushion, lifejackets, and a horn or a whistle. She said every person who plans to swim in a natural body of water should have a fitted life jacket on.
"Make sure your life jackets are the appropriate size, there are life jackets for infants, toddlers, kids, and adults," Eberhard said.
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 through 4.
While knowing how to swim won't prevent one from drowning, a local aquatics director believes it's certainly a life saving skill.
"I think parents take for granted that their kid is going to be okay and not drown," Black Hawk County YMCA Aquatics Director Simone Sohk said. "However, we have pools and natural bodies of water, I mean even kiddos can drown in a bathtub."
The YMCA goes through six different stages to get the children comfortable in the water, as well as teach them how to float and swim.
Sohk said it's important for the YMCA to provide year round swimming and safety lessons.
