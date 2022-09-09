Experience Waterloo to take over My Waterloo Days

Waterloo (KWWL) - Experience Waterloo will be taking over ownership and responsibility for My Waterloo Days, the group announced Friday afternoon.
Main Street Waterloo has been the lead organization of the event since 2011.
Executive Director for Experience Waterloo, Tavis Hall, says they're excited to continue leading what Main Street Waterloo has done for over a decade.
“The history, the nostalgia and the love of My Waterloo Days for residents and the surrounding communities is a tradition we are excited to continue" Hall said.
Main Street Waterloo's Executive Director Jessica Rucker says they will continue supporting My Waterloo Days through its logistics and planning, and is excited for what its future holds.
"We are excited to have Experience Waterloo spearheading this community celebration and are confident the success Main Street Waterloo has created will only continue" Rucker said.
Hall says the first change to My Waterloo Days will be new event branding and logo updates.