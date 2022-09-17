Evansdale celebrates 75th anniversary

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - The year was 1947. Harry Truman was in the middle of his first term as president of the United States, Queen Elizabeth wouldn't ascend to the throne in England for another five years, and it only cost you 44 cents to watch that years top-grossing movie at the box office. Forever Amber.
1947 was also the year Evansdale officially became a city in Iowa. Starting off with the residents of the Home Acres and River Forest Area adjoining the east city limits of Waterloo, and forming the Home Acres Improvement Association.
75 years later, it's grown to a population of 4,561 as of the 2020 U.S. Census. The community is getting together September 17th and 18th this year to celebrate their rich history and look ahead to its promising future.
Saturday's activities began with a parade around the city, along with a bags tournament, live music, and fireworks. It also had plenty of activities for kids. From face painting and balloon artists, to inflatables and a giant slide.
Mayor DeAnne Kobliska says the support they got this year from everyone in the community has been amazing to see.
"I just want to say thank you to all of our sponsors. An outpouring to make this event happen because we started out with $0." Kobliska said. "And we got over $16,500 in donations."
If you missed out on Saturday's fun, you can still wake up early to catch the rest on Sunday. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., their holding their first annual volunteer fireman's breakfast at the Evansdale Fire Department. Along with a color run at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8.