Enjoying a variety of cuisines at downtown Waterloo's Food Truck Festival

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A growing fan favorite in the Cedar Valley returned to downtown Waterloo Saturday just in time for the return of college football.
Main Street Waterloo hosted their Food Truck Festival for the third straight year at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza Saturday and saw their biggest turnout of vendors yet.
After having nine and twelve vendors come out to be a part of the first two Food Truck Festivals, Main Street Waterloo executive director Jessica Rucker says they had 22 participate this year. She also said they had a waiting list for all the vendors who wanted to be a part of the festivities but were unable to join.
Along with trying a number of different foods from tacos and ribs to smash burgers, snow cones, and pie shakes guests were invited to go through the city's beer garden and watch some of Saturday's football games on LED walls.
At the end of the night, awards were handed out to vendors including the People's Choice, Best New Vendor, and Best Returning Vendor.