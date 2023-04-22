EcoFest brings Earth Day activities to NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Every year people celebrate Earth Day all over the world to try and instill values to make our planet healthy and safe.
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids offered people good, green fun Saturday at their EcoFest. Teaching people how to become more eco-friendly in their day to day lives by showing them how to reduce and reuse common household items.
Event organizers brought with them activities to teach people how to become more aware of the environment. For the first time an insect zoo was brought in to teach people about all the different bugs we interact with and how humans fit into the ecosystem.
People were also invited to do yoga, face painting, enjoy live music, take home compost, and print your own t-shirt for free. Organizers say clothes can make a huge impact on the environment because they take up a lot of water and materials to make the shirt and cotton.