Eastern Iowa superintendents step up amid bus driver shortages

NEW HAMPTON / SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) - Eastern Iowa superintendents across several districts have added 'bus driver' to their resumes, in effort to address driver shortages.
Solon Community Schools has about 16 drivers. However, the district said it would like to have at least 20 or 25 for the upcoming school year. In fact, the district recently secured an entry level training grant to train new drivers.
Solon Superintendent Davis Eidahl said the district's efforts don't stop there.
"I recently had the opportunity to take a track team to an away event," said Eidahl. "Having those opportunities to get out from behind the desk has been very enjoyable."
Eidahl said the process to get his commercial license has been fairly simple.
"It can be scary imagining yourself behind the wheel, but once you spend time it's really not that difficult," Eidahl said. "It's really a rewarding and enjoyable responsibility to have."
However, Eidahl isn't alone when it come to school administers taking the wheel.
Just about a two hours north, New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said he is moving forward with a similar strategy.
Jurrens has been driving two of the districts routes since he received his commercial license this past December. Earlier this year, he said he took the soccer team to Postville for a tournament.
"I got to watch our kids play and that's another connection, and another thing that is so great about this," said Jurrens.
Many of Jurrens' colleagues look to get their commercial licenses as well. He said it's one of the reasons the New Hampton School Board has approved the purchase of a computer routing program.
"Our bus drivers are the first person our students see when they come into school and last person they see when they go home, and we want to do everything we can to get them here and ready to go," said Jurrens.
Both Eidahl and Jurrens say their efforts are just one way they plan to expand their bus driver pools.
