Eastern Iowa Sport Show in Cedar Falls this weekend

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The snowfall that came down across Eastern Iowa Saturday wasn't enough to detract some people from attending the 2023 Eastern Iowa Sport Show in Cedar Falls.
A variety of activities and vendors set up shop inside the UNI-Dome all day Saturday. Customers could shop for a wide selection of fishing, hunting, and travel exhibits. From fishing boats, campers, hunting gear, all-terrain vehicles, and more.
They could also enjoy some attractions from a kids zone, a petting zoo, and pro seminars on some of the boats and RV's given every 20 minutes. The sport show also has a lumber jack show which will take place at noon and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 at the door when you show up. Veterans and Kids 12 and under get in for free. The UNI-Dome also offers free parking to the event.
The sport show wraps up inside the dome Sunday. They'll be open from 10-4.