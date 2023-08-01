Eastern Iowa neighborhoods set to celebrate 'National Night Out'

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The annual community-building campaign, 'National Night Out', will take place across the nation and in Eastern Iowa August 1st.
This is the campaign's 40th anniversary, and Waterloo city officials say the goal is to enhance relationships between community members and law enforcement.
National Night Out is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August, and is often attended by city officials and law enforcement.
Several neighborhoods in the City of Waterloo will take part in National Night Out.
This year the following Waterloo neighborhoods are scheduled to celebrate:
Highland, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Highland Park
Church Row, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. @ Washington Park
Roosevelt and We Care, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. @ Sullivan Park
Walnut Neighborhood, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Southdale, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Orange, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. @ Lichty Park
Unity, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. @ Ferguson Field
Waterloo Neighborhood Services Coordinator Stephanie Shavers said, the partnership between neighborhoods and local law enforcement is vital.
"It's vital to the health and success in our communities, we have to work together," Shavers said.
Cedar Falls is also set to celebrate the event, and the city says it will be more of an open house feel.
Community members will get the opportunity to speak with Cedar Falls Public Safety and Black Hawk County Dispatch.
Guests will also get a closer look at all the emergency vehicles.
Cedar Falls Police Chief Mark Howard said this year's event is tailored to the younger generation.
"We want to reach out to kids and we want to start recruiting if you want to say that, even at a young age," Howard said. "We want kids to know that we are a part of the community and this is a great way to reach those kids."
Cedar Falls 'National Night Out' will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.
Nearly 60 Iowa communities have planned 'National Night Out' activities this year.