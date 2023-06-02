Eastern Iowa clinics see increase in heat related illnesses

WAVERLY, Iowa. (KWWL) - As temperatures continue to rise in eastern Iowa, local clinics say they've seen an increase in patients suffering from different heat-related illnesses.
According to MercyOne Waverly Family Medicine, there are some key differences between various heat-related illnesses.
Heat exhaustion is a common heat-related illness. Signs of heat exhaustion may include: headaches, a low-grade fever, nausea, increased thirst, and weak muscles.
Heat stroke is another common and more severe heat related illness. Signs of heat stroke include: confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, as well as seizures.
MercyOne Physician Dr. Tim Horrigan said it is important to monitor your symptoms before visiting a clinic.
"Home monitoring your pulse, blood pressure, and the color of your urine output are always things that help us figure out if you need to be an alternative regiment," said Horrigan.
Dr. Horrigan said patients that take antihistamines, anti-depressants, and blood pressure medicines, need to be well aware that they could become easily dehydrated.
"There are several medicines that are problem children I call them," Horrigan said. "We want people to pay attention to their hydration even before they start feeling dry mouth or are dizzy."
Dr. Horrigan said there are many way to check your hydration.
"Most people need to keep an eye their weight, because if you lose two or three pounds of water weight in a day, that means your pretty dehydrated," Horrigan said.
If your symptoms of dehydration do not improve within an hour after taking cooling and hydrating measures, Horrigan advices you to seek immediate care.