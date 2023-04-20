Earth Week: Cedar Falls hosts third annual city-wide cleanup

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Many places in Cedar Fall are getting a little extra care this week.
The City of Cedar Falls is celebrating its third annual Earth Week.
Amanda Huisman, Cedar Falls' Communications Specialists, said this is one of the city's many initiatives to clean up the growing community.
Community members have joined city officials in planting trees at nearby parks. Pfeifer Park was just one of the parks that gained some new trees this week.
The city also encourages local businesses and organizations to participate in organized cleanups as well.
Huisman said the city has identified up to eight high-need locations alongside high-traffic and high-visible areas. The areas include:
- Brandilynn Blvd and Viking Road from HWY 58 to Menards
- Greenhill Road from Hudson Road to HWY 58
- HWY 58 to Cedar Heights Drive
- South Main Street from University Avenue to Greenhill Road
- College Street (18th Street to 29th Street)
- Seerley Blvd from College Street to Main Street
- Center Street from 1st Street to Dunkerton Road
- Grand Blvd/Cedar Heights area from East Street to the City Limits
Free cleaning gear will be provided at the Public Works Complex and the Transfer Station.
Collection bags can be dropped off at the Transfer Station or at the following shelter areas below.
- Overman Park
- Holmes Park
- Clay Street Park
- Seerley Park
- Neighbors Park
- Pfeiffer Park
Huisman said this is a cleanup celebration the city plans to continue.
"It's something that we want to do every year, and make it bigger and better every year," Huisman said. "The more businesses and organizations that we can get involved the better."
The University of Northern Iowa will hold their cleanup celebration April 20th at 10 a.m.
As for the cities cleanup events, that will take place April 22nd and 23rd.
