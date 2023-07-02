Dysart celebrates 150th anniversary with arrival of traveling "People and Places" museum

DYSART, Iowa (KWWL) - This Fourth of July Independence Day holiday is a special time for all Iowans, but especially for the community of Jesup. The small town is celebrating their Sesquicentennial anniversary this week, 150 years after the town was first founded in 1873.
To help celebrate, coordinators contacted the Iowa Historical Society to ask if they could have their traveling "People and Places" custom-made Winnebago mobile museum for their two-day event. The museum helps tell the stories of Iowa with a goal to share them with all 99 of Iowa's counties.
You can learn more about the mobile museum here.
You can view the full list of events happening at Dysart's 150th anniversary celebration on their Facebook Page.