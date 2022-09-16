 Skip to main content
Dubuque Wahlert beats Union 42-7

LAPORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Class 2A the 9th ranked Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 42-7 victory over the Union Knights.  Wahlert is now 3-1 while Union falls to 0-4. 