Dubuque Wahlert beats Union 42-7

LAPORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Class 2A the 9th ranked Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 42-7 victory over the Union Knights. Wahlert is now 3-1 while Union falls to 0-4.
- Rick Coleman
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
