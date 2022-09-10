Dubuque residents no longer under boil advisory

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- The boil advisory for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted this morning.
The precautionary advisory was put into place on Thursday after possible bacteria was detected. This morning, the city received negative results of bacteria, allowing residents to return to normal water usage. For a map of who was affected, see the picture below.
“We understand that this precautionary advisory was a significant inconvenience for customers,” said Water Department Manager Christopher Lester.
“We take our responsibility to provide safe water very seriously and we appreciate everyone’s patience with this process to ensure the safety of our water."