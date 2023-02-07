Dubuque Police investigating second alleged threat towards Hempstead High School

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are investigating another alleged threat of violence made towards Hempstead High School.
According to police, the 911 center received the report around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
There is no evidence supporting the new threat at this time. This comes 24 hours after another alleged threat of violence was made towards the school.
There will be an increased police presence at the high school and classes will run as scheduled.
Police are investigating the source of both calls.