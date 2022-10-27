Dubuque man dead after fatal roll-over accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is dead, after a roll-over accident in Jackson County Wednesday, October 26th.
69-yearol-old, Michael Truesdale of Dubuque, was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when he approached the intersection of Fulton Rd.
Truesdale's car entered the east ditch, hit a culvert, rolled over, and came to a rest on the passenger side.
Truesdale was transported to Jackson County regional Hospital, where he later died.
Maquoketa Fire, Jackson County EMS, and Jackson County ME assisted on scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL on air and online for updates.