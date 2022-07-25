Dubuque man charged with third-degree domestic abuse in Fayette

FAYETTE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office charged a Dubuque man on multiple counts, including third-degree domestic abuse, in Fayette on Sunday.
According to a press release, deputies arrived at the residence after receiving a report of a domestic situation. Upon deputy arrival, Anthony Tyrone Harris, 32, fled the scene.
After conducting a search, Harris was found hiding near the Upper Iowa University campus. Another foot chase ensued between Harris and police before he was arrested and taken into custody.
Harris was charged with domestic abuse in the third-degree, which is a class D felony, interference with official acts, which is an aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while his license was revoked, a serious misdemeanor.
Harris currently resides in the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette Police Department also assisted in the arrest.